Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 39,361 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Magna International worth $54,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Magna International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 294,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

NYSE MGA opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

