Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 46,957 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Molina Healthcare worth $52,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

MOH opened at $268.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.