Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $46,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $212.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

