Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Omnicom Group worth $45,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.19 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

