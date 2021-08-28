Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 857,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of The Williams Companies worth $53,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 284,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

