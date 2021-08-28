Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 164,170 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Citizens Financial Group worth $55,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

