Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 303,091 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533,949 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 303,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $47,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,887 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

