Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,869 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of UGI worth $47,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,825,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after buying an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,195,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after buying an additional 172,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

