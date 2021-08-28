Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 321,228 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Owens Corning worth $50,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $98.60 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

