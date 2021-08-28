Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,341 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Wix.com worth $51,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 55.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wix.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wix.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $223.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.53.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

