Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 513,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of iShares US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,184,000 after purchasing an additional 721,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,563,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,776,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,529,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.32. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

