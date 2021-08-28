RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $581.84

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 581.84 ($7.60) and traded as high as GBX 644.50 ($8.42). RWS shares last traded at GBX 643.50 ($8.41), with a volume of 177,816 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

Get RWS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 581.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.