Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 580,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

