Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $21.11 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

RYKKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.