Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SAABF stock remained flat at $$28.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90. Saab AB has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

