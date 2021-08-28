SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $1.44 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 20% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $107,230.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.03 or 0.99628406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.50 or 0.06687403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.57 or 0.00995100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 805,095 coins and its circulating supply is 777,953 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

