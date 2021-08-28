Safe Haven Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $15.08 million and $1.62 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.82 or 0.00850903 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

