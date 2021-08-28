SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Volume Hits $2,648.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $2,648.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.78 or 1.00083295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00490057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00358094 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.19 or 0.00853730 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00066630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004714 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

