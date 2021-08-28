SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $83.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $165,423.65 and approximately $83.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00023416 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,348,340 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

