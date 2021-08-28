SafePal (SFP) Price Hits $1.66 on Exchanges

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00003416 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $179.92 million and $32.75 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048254 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002708 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

