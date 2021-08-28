SakeToken Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. SakeToken has a market cap of $3.39 million and $27,923.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00749465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101384 BTC.

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 134,838,134 coins and its circulating supply is 100,416,195 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

