salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,992,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

