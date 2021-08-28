salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

