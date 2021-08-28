salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

