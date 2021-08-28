SALT Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $19,463.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00752941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00161485 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

