San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 75,083 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

