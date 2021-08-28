Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 7,270 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. 363,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.18. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $138.60.

