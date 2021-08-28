Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 199,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,770. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

