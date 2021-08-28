Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,915. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

