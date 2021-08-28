Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.23% of MediWound worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of MediWound stock remained flat at $$3.57 during trading hours on Friday. 48,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,693. MediWound Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $97.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. Equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

