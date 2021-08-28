Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Square by 9.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 11,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of Square stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.01. 4,646,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,711,373. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.53. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

