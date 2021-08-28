Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 81,930 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 72,532 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $12,867,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,329. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82.

