Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,125. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

