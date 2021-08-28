Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 129,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

RQI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 332,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,162. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

