Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Cytosorbents comprises approximately 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 1.98% of Cytosorbents worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. 182,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,508. The company has a market cap of $393.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

