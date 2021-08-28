Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Xerox worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of XRX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

