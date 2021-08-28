Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 9,256 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 109,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.