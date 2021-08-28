Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 4,655 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 3.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $47,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.22. 3,315,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,041. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

