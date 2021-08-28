Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 6,465 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,908,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 850,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.