Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 8,535 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems comprises 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Mitek Systems worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 332,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $981.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

