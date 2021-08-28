Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

