Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,195.15

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,195.15 ($15.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,374 ($17.95). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,365 ($17.83), with a volume of 96,507 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

