Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Update

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the July 29th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 954.0 days.

STGPF stock remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05. Scentre Group has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.25.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

STGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.