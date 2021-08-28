Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 83,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,654,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

