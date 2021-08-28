Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 471.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $329,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,218,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $56.25.

