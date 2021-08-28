Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 741.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,755 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. 1,735,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.