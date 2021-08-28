Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,205 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $40.08. 1,735,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

