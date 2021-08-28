Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,898 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $155.46. 303,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $155.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

