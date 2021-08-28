Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,261. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

