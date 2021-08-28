Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $426.83

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 426.83 ($5.58) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.49). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68), with a volume of 37,277 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Science Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

